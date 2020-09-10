Quiet Riot To Continue Following Frankie Banali's Death

Quiet Riot have announced that they will be carrying on as a band in the wake of the death of longtime drummer and bandleader Frankie Banali, and have announced a series of live dates.
The group had this to say, "Quiet Riot - 2020/2021 Because life goes on! It was Frankie Banali's wish that the band continue and we keep the music and the legacy alive.
"Chuck Wright has been in the band off and on since 1981 and played not only on the song 'Metal Health' but many other Quiet Riot Albums. Alex Grossi has been in the band since 2004 touring and recording. Jizzy Pearl has been a member of the Quiet Riot family since 2013 and Johnny Kelly has been doing a great job filling in on drums this past year with Frankie's blessing.
"We are happy to have shows on the calendar with many more TBA and very much look forward to celebrating the history and legacy of Quiet Riot with all of you in 2021 and Beyond...!!" See the dates below:
10/9/20 - Urich, MO - Grand Stage Amphitheater
10/23/20 - Reading, PA - The Reverb
03/20/21 - The Dalles, OR - Granada Theater
04/17/21 - Woodford, VA - The Groove Music Hall
04/24/21 - Arnold's Park, IA - The Roof Garden
07/2/21 - Menahga, MN - Mid Summer Music Festival
07/25/21 - Pownal, VT - Green Mountain Race Track
07/28/21 - Redmond, OR - Des Shuttes City Fair
07/31/21 - Wilmington, OH - Rock The Block
08/7/21 - McMinville, OR - Yamhill County Fair
10/30/21 - Larchwood, IA - Grand Falls Resort Casino
Date TBA - Des Plaines Theater - Des Plaines, IL
Date TBA - Grover Hill, OH - Wetzel Motor Rally
