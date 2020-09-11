Mastodon Release 'Fallen Torches' Video

Mastodon have released a music video for their new song "Fallen Torches". The track comes from the band's just released new collection "Medium Rarities".

According to the announcement, "the song was recorded in Atlanta in 2019, originally planned to be released in support of a European tour, the track was delayed so the band could focus on the release of Stairway to Nick John, a tribute to their late, long time manager Nick John, with proceeds going to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research in his honor.

"'Fallen Torches' is written by Mastodon and features guest vocals by longtime friend and collaborator Scott Kelly from the band Neurosis." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Pantera, Slayer, Mastodon Stars Among 99 Metal Stars In Benefit Song

Mastodon, Stone Sour Stars Lead Filter Cover

Lamb Of God, Mastodon, Weezer Lead Bill & Ted Soundtrack

Mastodon Share 'Medium Rarities' Details and Announce Bill & Ted Track

Mastodon Stream New Song From 'Medium Rarities' Collection

Tool, Mastodon, Primus Stars Lead All-Star Rush Tribute Jam

Mastodon Have The Itch For New Music Says Sanders

Kvelertak Recruit Mastodon Star For New Single

Mastodon's Next Album Will Probably Come In 2020

More Mastodon News



