Flogging Molly Announce Livestream And Anniversary Box Set

Flogging Molly have announced that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, "Swagger", with a limited edition vinyl box set and the band will be playing a special livestream concert this week.
The 2x-LP Swagger 20th Anniversary vinyl box set, which will be limited to 5000 units, will be released on October 23rd and will include a remixed and remastered version of the album that features a bonus version of "Sentimental Johnny" en Espa-ol as "Juan El Sentimental," a bonus LP featuring three live songs recorded in 2001 at Denver's famed Bluebird Theatre plus a Traditional Irish Set (recorded with Steve Albini in "one take with no overdubs"), a never-before-seen DVD documentary from 2000 including a full live performance, an expanded Lyric Booklet featuring photos from the band's personal collection, Flogging Molly logo vinyl slip mat, embroidered patch and four badge Swagger button pack.
Frontman Dave King had this to say, "Never in our wildest dreams did we ever imagine that twenty years on, we would be celebrating the release of our first studio album, 'Swagger'. Yet here we are, a little older, maybe none the wiser, but very grateful for what has been an amazing experience.
"More than twenty years ago we set sail for Chicago, the home of Electrical Audio and the wonderful Steve Albini. With a fistful of songs, from 'Salty Dog' to 'Far Away Boys', we plugged in and belted out everything we had and made sure that no song was left behind. Little did we know that 'Swagger' would become the
breaking ground, and the sound, of Flogging Molly.
"So, we would like to thank you all for the last twenty years of wonderful memories, and hopefully many more to come."
Fans can catch the band's special "Halfway To St. Patrick's Day," livestreamed all-acoustic, full-band performance at 5 p.m. EST this Thursday, September 17 via the band's official homepage and YouTube.
