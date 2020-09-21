.

Bullet For My Valentine Plotting Recording Studio Return

Michael Angulia | 09-21-2020

Bullet For My Valentine are planning to enter the studio later this year to begin working on the follow-up to their 2018 album "Gravity," according to guitarist Michael Paget.

Padge revealed the news during an interview on Bad Wolves star Doc Coyle's podcast. He said, We're, I'd say, 85 percent [finished with] writing. We did a bunch last year.

"Obviously, we did f*** all this year. Matt's [Tuck] been down the last few weeks, down at my place, up in the garage, in the studio, so we've been demoing."

He said of the musical direction, "It's heavy as f*** - it's, like, the heaviest Bullet stuff you've ever heard, which is cool." He added, "It's just we need to get out of this [pandemic] situation we're in so that music carries on and we can put on shows again. Same as everybody else that's in the same situation." Check out the interview here.




