Five Finger Death Punch Delivering More Destruction Next Month

Five Finger Death Punch have announced that they will be releasing their new 17-track greatest-hits collection, A Decade Of Destruction, Volume 2 next month.

The digital and CD versions of the collection are set to be released on October 9th and will be followed by a double LP vinyl edition on November 20th. The collection is the follow-up to their first volume, which was released in 2017.

The new collection will feature 5 previously unreleased tracks, including a studio track ("Broken World"), an acoustic/orchestral rendition of "Wrong Side Of Heaven-Acoustic", and three remixes from Steve Aoki ("Bad Company") Joe Hahn ("Wash It All Away"), and Felmax ("Trouble"). See the tracklisting below:



1. "Blue On Black" [taken from And Justice For None]

2. "The Tragic Truth" [taken from American Capitalist]

3. "Broken World" [new song - previously unreleased]

4. "I Refuse" [taken from And Justice For None]

5. "The Pride" [taken from American Capitalist]

6. "Hard To See" [from War Is The Answer]

7. "When The Seasons Change" [taken from And Justice For None]

8. "Cradle To The Grave" [taken from The Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 2]

9. "Sham Pain" [taken from And Justice For None]

10. "M.I.N.E." (End This Way) [taken from The Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 1]

11. "Hell To Pay" [taken from Got Your Six]

12. "Never Enough" [taken from The Way Of The Fist]

13. "Walk Away" [taken from War Is The Answer]

14. "The Wrong Side Of Heaven"--Acoustic [new song - previously unreleased]

15. Bonus Track: "Trouble" (Felmax Remix) [previously unreleased]

16. Bonus Track: "Wash It All Away" (Joe Hahn Remix) [previously unreleased]

17. Bonus Track: "Bad Company" (The Five Finger Dim Mak Steve Aoki Remix) [previously unreleased]



