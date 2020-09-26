Late Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart has been voted the greatest prog rock musician of all time by readers of Prog Magazine, in a poll that saw over 80,000 fans cast votes.
Prog magazine Editor Jerry Ewing had this to say, "Obviously it's very fitting that Neil Peart's been voted the Greatest Prog Musician ever by the readers of Prog Magazine, given that he sadly passed away this year.
"But he's long been seen as a master of his profession for five decades now, and as the tributes from his peers in the new issue show, this is a more than deserving accolade.
"The poll attracted our biggest ever vote - over 80,000 votes - so people take this stuff very seriously. The poll throws up more than its fair share of surprises but I think it's good to see it's not just the original old guard taking the prime positions.
"The influx of younger artists across more recent generations shows a healthy and broad range of age groups attracted by the music." See who else made the top 5 here.
Fu Manchu Tribute Rush's Neil Peart With 'Working Man' Cover
Rush Legend Neil Peart To Receive All-Star Tribute
Rush's Geddy Lee Pays Tribute To Pete Way
The Sword Rock Rush Classic 'Working Man' For Lockdown Series
Tool, Mastodon, Primus Stars Lead All-Star Rush Tribute Jam
Rush's Geddy Lee Shares Rare 1960s Live Photo
Rush Legend Neil Peart Narrates Short Film 'Growth Rings'
Rush Tribute Neil Peart In New Animated Video
Rush Pay Tribute To Producer Rupert Hine
Ozzy Osbourne Starts Work On New Album- U2 Stream Unreleased Track 'Levitate'- Rush Legend Neil Peart Voted Best Prog Musician Of All Time- The Rolling Stones- more
The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues
Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981
Singled Out: Raven's Top Of The Mountain
Ozzy Osbourne Starts Work On New Album
U2 Stream Unreleased Track 'Levitate'
Rush Legend Neil Peart Voted Best Prog Musician Of All Time
The Rolling Stones Stream 'Mixed Emotions' Video From Steel Wheels Live
Mick Fleetwood Revisits 'These Strange Times'
Queen and Adam Lambert Release Live 'I Was Born To Love You' Video
Cold War Kids Launching Virtual Tour
Singled Out: Jehry Robinson's In My Feel