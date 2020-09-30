Guns N' Roses Streaming 2016 Mexico City Concert Footage

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are sharing video highlights from a 2016 show in Mexico City in the latest edition of their streaming concert series "Not In This Lifetime Selects."
The band can be seen performing a cover of The Damned's "New Rose", the track "This I Love" from 2008's "Chinese Democracy", their 1987 classic "My Michelle", and the 1991 hit "November Rain."
Guns N' Roses recently cancelled a fall tour of South America that was scheduled to begin in the Dominican Republic on November 8. "To all our friends and Gunners in South America," says the band, "The GNR South American 2020 tour dates have been cancelled by the promoters of the shows due to the COVID-19 health mandates and restrictions established by all the various local and national authorities. However, the safety and well-being of our fans, team and community remains our highest priority.
"These tour dates will not be rescheduled at this time due to the current impact of COVID-19 around the world. We appreciate your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times. We are working on putting together a new Latin/South America tour. Please hang in there for further details once dates are locked in. Local promoters will issue detailed plans for all ticket refunds." Watch the video footage here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
