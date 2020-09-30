.

Guns N' Roses Streaming 2016 Mexico City Concert Footage

Bruce Henne | 09-30-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Guns N' Roses Streaming 2016 Mexico City Concert Footage

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are sharing video highlights from a 2016 show in Mexico City in the latest edition of their streaming concert series "Not In This Lifetime Selects."

The band can be seen performing a cover of The Damned's "New Rose", the track "This I Love" from 2008's "Chinese Democracy", their 1987 classic "My Michelle", and the 1991 hit "November Rain."

Guns N' Roses recently cancelled a fall tour of South America that was scheduled to begin in the Dominican Republic on November 8. "To all our friends and Gunners in South America," says the band, "The GNR South American 2020 tour dates have been cancelled by the promoters of the shows due to the COVID-19 health mandates and restrictions established by all the various local and national authorities. However, the safety and well-being of our fans, team and community remains our highest priority.

"These tour dates will not be rescheduled at this time due to the current impact of COVID-19 around the world. We appreciate your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times. We are working on putting together a new Latin/South America tour. Please hang in there for further details once dates are locked in. Local promoters will issue detailed plans for all ticket refunds." Watch the video footage here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.




Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Streaming 2016 Mexico City Concert Footage

Guns N' Roses Share Live Salt Lake City Video

Guns N' Roses Share Multiple Download Videos

Dee Snider Disappointed Guns N' Roses Haven't Fully Reunited

Guns N' Roses Cancel Fall Tour Due To Pandemic

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Releases Quarantine Jam Video

Guns N' Roses Matt Sorum Covers Tom Petty Classic

Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour

Guns N' Roses' Fortus On Reunion Dynamics With Slash

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Ashba Previews Debut Single



More Guns N' Roses News

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Ask Fans If They Are Ready To PWR/UP- U2 Revive Million Dollar Hotel Track For 20th Anniversary Reissue- Metallica Helping Wildfire Relief Efforts- more

Reviews

Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London

Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints

The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues

Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981

MorleyView Black Rose Maze

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC Confirm Reunited Band Lineup

Atreyu Officially Part Ways With Frontman Alex Varkatzas

Guns N' Roses Streaming 2016 Mexico City Concert Footage

Eric Clapton Announces Crossroads Guitar Festival Package

Lars Ulrich Doesn't Listen To Metallica That Much

The Doors Stream 'Queen Of The Highway' From Morrison Hotel Reissue

The Late Sh!t Show With Grayscale Announced

Singled Out: Sound Of Kalima's Did It Again