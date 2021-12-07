.

Deep Purple Score UK Top 30 Debut With 'Turning To Crime'

Bruce Henne | 12-07-2021

Turning To Crime album cover art

(hennemusic) Deep Purple have scored a UK Top debut with their new covers collection, "Turning To Crime." According to the Official Charts Company, the project enters the Official Albums Chart Top 100 at No. 28 in its opening week.

Recorded in Nashville, TN with producer Bob Ezrin, "Turning To Crime" is the first studio record by Deep Purple entirely made of songs not written by the band and previously-recorded by other artists.

The follow-up to 2020's "Whoosh!" features songs originally done by Cream, The Yardbirds, Little Feat, Bob Dylan and more. Read more and watch the video for "Oh Well" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

