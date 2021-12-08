.

Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills

Michael Angulia | 12-08-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills
Tour poster

Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills have announced that they will be teaming up for the Trinity Of Terror Tour next spring.

The triple co-headline North American tour will feature the bands alternating the closing set each night with the trek getting underway on March 17th in Mesa, AZ.

The tour is set to conclude on April 27th in Norfolk, VA at the Chartway Arena. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 10th at 10:00AM local time. See the dates below:

Trinity Of Terror Tour Dates


3/17 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater
3/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
3/19 - San Jose, CA - San Joes Civic
3/21 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
3/22 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino
3/23 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Center
3/25 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
3/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Salt Air
3/27 - Grand Junction, CO - Grand Junction Convention Center
3/29 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom
3/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
4/01 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
4/02 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
4/03 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena
4/04 - Fargo, ND - Butler Arena at RRV Fairground
4/06 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe
4/07 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center
4/08 - Indianapolis, IN - The Pavilion at Pan Am
4/09 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena
4/11 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
4/13 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome
4/14 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
4/15 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
4/16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
4/19 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
4/21 - St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*
4/22 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena*
4/23 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairground*
4/24 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
4/26 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore
4/27 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena

*Radio Show

Related Stories


Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills

Motionless In White Share 'Thoughts & Prayers' Video

Motionless In White Share New Track 'Creatures X: To The Grave'

Motionless In White Release New EP and Music Video

Motionless In White Releasing Two New Projects This Summer

News > Motionless In White

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard Lead A Bowie Celebration Lineup- AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Named Greatest Australian Album Of All Time- Underoath- more

Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'- The Doors Debut First Official Video For 'Riders On The Storm'- more

David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency- Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour- Alice Cooper- more

Every Time I Die Say Keith Buckley 'Crucial' To Band- The Black Crowes Announce Super Bowl Weekend Concerts In Las Vegas- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022

Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021

Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour

Suzanne Santo - Yard Sale

Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink