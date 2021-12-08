Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills have announced that they will be teaming up for the Trinity Of Terror Tour next spring.
The triple co-headline North American tour will feature the bands alternating the closing set each night with the trek getting underway on March 17th in Mesa, AZ.
The tour is set to conclude on April 27th in Norfolk, VA at the Chartway Arena. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 10th at 10:00AM local time. See the dates below:
