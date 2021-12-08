Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills

Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills have announced that they will be teaming up for the Trinity Of Terror Tour next spring.

The triple co-headline North American tour will feature the bands alternating the closing set each night with the trek getting underway on March 17th in Mesa, AZ.

The tour is set to conclude on April 27th in Norfolk, VA at the Chartway Arena. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 10th at 10:00AM local time. See the dates below:

3/17 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater3/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium3/19 - San Jose, CA - San Joes Civic3/21 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory3/22 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino3/23 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Center3/25 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House3/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Salt Air3/27 - Grand Junction, CO - Grand Junction Convention Center3/29 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom3/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion4/01 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom4/02 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom4/03 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena4/04 - Fargo, ND - Butler Arena at RRV Fairground4/06 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe4/07 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center4/08 - Indianapolis, IN - The Pavilion at Pan Am4/09 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena4/11 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks4/13 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome4/14 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena4/15 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater4/16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore4/19 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company4/21 - St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*4/22 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena*4/23 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairground*4/24 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues4/26 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore4/27 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena*Radio Show

