Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Shares 90 Minute Jam Video

Video still

(hennemusic) Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner streamed an extended jam session live on Instagram on December 5, just 10 weeks after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

The 90-minute stream saw Faulkner firing off an endless supply of riffs as fans responded with requests and messages of support for the rocker, as he recovers from treatment following a life-threatening incident on stage at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY on September 26.

The guitarist suffered an acute cardiac aortic dissection during the band's set at the event, after which he was rushed to the Rudd Heart and Lung Center at University of Louisville (UofL) Health - Jewish Hospital and underwent a life-saving 10.5 open heart surgery.

"It has now been 7 weeks since the night it all happened and I'm feeling very strong and positive," shared Faulkner recently about his recovery. "My incisions have healed very well and I can definitely see the light at the end of the tunnel. I'm walking well and moving freely, I'm pretty active and I'm starting cardiac therapy very soon.

"I'm playing guitar everyday and with the love and support of my family, the continued support from you guys and the inspiration that I get from the guitar, I'll be back on stage in no time! My surgeons are very pleased with my progress and have all reserved front row tickets for the next Priest show haha."

Judas Priest have announced rescheduled dates for their 50 Heavy Metal Years North American tour, which was shut down after Faulkner's incident; the series will resume - with special guests Queensryche - in March of 2022. Watch Richie's jam video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Judas Priest Reveal Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Tour Postponed

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Shares Heart Surgery Recovery Update

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Updates About Richie's Heart Surgery Recovery

News > Judas Priest