Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit With Eddie Tribute 'Distance' 2021 In Review

Wolfgang Van Halen earned a top 21 story from March 2021 after his tribute song to his father "Distance" has claimed the No. 1 spot on the MediaBase and BDS Active Rock Radio Charts, following two television performances of the track.
Mammoth WVH, Wolfgang's solo band, performed the song during their television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and then unplugged for an acoustic performance on the Today show.
Following those performances, "Distance", which Wolfgang released last fall as tribute to his late father Eddie Van Halen, climbed to the No. 1 spot on the BDS chart, which it had also topped following it's initial release.
The song is a bonus track on Wolfgang WVH's self-titled debut album, which is set to be released on June 11th, and features Wolfgang playing all of the instruments and vocals.
Wolfgang had this to say about the song hitting No. 1 again, "The response to 'Distance' has been incredibly overwhelming. The immense support from everyone at radio who played the song and all of the fans who called requesting it has been more than I could have imagined. Thank you to everyone who helped me get my first #1 song. I wish Pop was here to see it."
He said of the song and tribute video at the time of release last November, "As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I'd miss him.
"While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life. I never intended 'Distance' to be the very first piece of music people would hear from me, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release. This is for him. I love and miss you, Pop."
Watch the "Distance" video below:
Mammoth WVH, Megadeth, 5FDP Lead Welcome To Rockville Additions
Eddie Van Halen Tribute Earns Wolfgang His First Grammy Nomination
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Announce Young Guns Tour
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus
Metallica Free Livestream Of 40th Anniversary Shows- The Police Unearth 1980 Christmas Video- Rolling Stones Tribute Charlie Watts- more
Def Leppard Lead A Bowie Celebration Lineup- AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Named Greatest Australian Album Of All Time- Underoath- more
Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'- The Doors Debut First Official Video For 'Riders On The Storm'- more
David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency- Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour- Alice Cooper- more
Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour