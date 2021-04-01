Iron Maiden Classic Performed By Virtual 160 Musician Orchestra

160 orchestra musicians from all over the world came together for an isolation performance of the classic Iron Maiden song "Fear Of The Dark", which was organized and conducted by Ulf Wadenbrandt.

Ulf is known for his work as the conductor of the Sweden Symphony Orchestra, as well as Principal Guest Conductor for the Russian Philharmonic Orchestra.

He had this to say about the special classic music take on the iconic metal song, "This song has everything from nice melodic lines with lots of energy and a thumping tempo.

"It's a magical arrangement that releases the orchestra's energy and fantastic sound. Iron Maiden have quite simply written a great song that works perfectly for symphony orchestras and their wonderful timbre."

He said of the virtual performance, "Many of my musical colleagues around the world are currently unable to play together and cannot perform for the public. So I reached out to many wonderful orchestral musicians, to see if we could play something together.

"I want to highlight how important music and culture are in these difficult times. Music makes you feel good and helps to develop people. We need to show the world that we are needed and must get to play. I have gathered everyone from absolutely world class musicians and excellent music teachers to talented amateurs and students from music and cultural schools from all over the world. I want to show the value of diversity and emphasize how everyone is important in the ecosystem of music." Watch the performance below:

Related Stories

Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned Says Adrian

Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley

Dissona Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2021 Induction Ceremony Event

KISS and Iron Maiden To Headline Download 2022

Iron Maiden Offshoot Smith/Kotzen Release 'Scars' Video

Dee Snider Slams 'Elitist' Rock Hall Committee Members

Iron Maiden Classic Gets Wilderun Makeover In New Video

Dennis Stratton Shocked By Iron Maiden Rock Hall Nomination Inclusion

News > Iron Maiden



