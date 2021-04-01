.

Iron Maiden Classic Performed By Virtual 160 Musician Orchestra

Keavin Wiggins | 04-01-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Iron Maiden still from the video

160 orchestra musicians from all over the world came together for an isolation performance of the classic Iron Maiden song "Fear Of The Dark", which was organized and conducted by Ulf Wadenbrandt.

Ulf is known for his work as the conductor of the Sweden Symphony Orchestra, as well as Principal Guest Conductor for the Russian Philharmonic Orchestra.

He had this to say about the special classic music take on the iconic metal song, "This song has everything from nice melodic lines with lots of energy and a thumping tempo.

"It's a magical arrangement that releases the orchestra's energy and fantastic sound. Iron Maiden have quite simply written a great song that works perfectly for symphony orchestras and their wonderful timbre."

He said of the virtual performance, "Many of my musical colleagues around the world are currently unable to play together and cannot perform for the public. So I reached out to many wonderful orchestral musicians, to see if we could play something together.

"I want to highlight how important music and culture are in these difficult times. Music makes you feel good and helps to develop people. We need to show the world that we are needed and must get to play. I have gathered everyone from absolutely world class musicians and excellent music teachers to talented amateurs and students from music and cultural schools from all over the world. I want to show the value of diversity and emphasize how everyone is important in the ecosystem of music." Watch the performance below:


Related Stories


Iron Maiden Classic Performed By Virtual 160 Musician Orchestra

Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned Says Adrian

Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley

Dissona Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2021 Induction Ceremony Event

KISS and Iron Maiden To Headline Download 2022

Iron Maiden Offshoot Smith/Kotzen Release 'Scars' Video

Dee Snider Slams 'Elitist' Rock Hall Committee Members

Iron Maiden Classic Gets Wilderun Makeover In New Video

Dennis Stratton Shocked By Iron Maiden Rock Hall Nomination Inclusion

News > Iron Maiden

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force- Iron Maiden Classic Performed By Virtual 160 Musician Orchestra- Pearl Jam Free Livestream- Journey- more

Lamb Of God Release Live 'Resurrection Man' Video- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate- Switchfoot Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon- Pearl Jam- more

Staind Announce Comeback Live Album and Livestreams- Royal Blood Share Live Debut Of 'Limbo'- Allman Brothers Band Streaming Full Live At Great Woods Show- more

Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras- Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned- Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'- Pink Floyd- more

Reviews

Easter Gift Guide

Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

Saxon - Inspirations

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

advertisement
Latest News

Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force

Iron Maiden Classic Performed By Virtual 160 Musician Orchestra

Pearl Jam Announce Free Hard Rock Calling Livestream

Saliva Announce Las Vegas Livestream Event

Dropkick Murphys Stream New Song 'Queen Of Suffolk County'

Tetrarch Deliver 'Negative Noise' With New Video

The Who Sell Out Classic Albums Documentary To Livestream For Free

Journey Settle Legal Dispute With Former Members