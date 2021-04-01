The Who Sell Out Classic Albums Documentary To Livestream For Free

nugs.net have announced that they will be livestreaming the premiere of their Classic Albums documentary, "The Who Sell Out" on Thursday, April 22nd at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

We were sent the following details: The documentary explores their record in detail, including a deep dive into the original multi-track recordings, as well as brand-new, exclusive interviews with Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey, and album producers.

Fans can tune in to the free livestream on Thursday, April 22nd at 6pm PT / 9pm ET at nugs.net/thewho. The episode will be available to stream on demand via nugs.net, the nugs.net YouTube page and The Who YouTube page through Sunday, April 25th at 9pm PT / 12am ET. Streaming is available worldwide with the exception of the UK and Ireland.

To coincide with their Classic Albums episode, The Who are releasing a new Super Deluxe Edition of The Who Sell Out (UMe/Polydor) on April 23, which features 112 tracks spanning five CDs and two seven inches, 47 of which are unreleased including 14 unheard Pete Townshend demos, an 80-page, hard-back, full-color book, including rare period photos, memorabilia (nine posters and inserts), track-by-track annotation and new sleeve notes by Pete Townshend with comments from the likes of Pete Drummond (Radio London DJ), Richard Evans (designer) & Roy Flynn (the Speakeasy Club manager). The Super Deluxe package also includes nine posters & inserts, including replicas of 20" x 30" original Adrian George album poster, a gig poster from The City Hall, Newcastle, a Saville Theatre show 8-page program, a business card for the Bag o' Nails club, Kingly Street, a Who fan club photo of group, a flyer for Bath Pavilion concerts including The Who, a crack-back bumper sticker for Wonderful Radio London, Keith Moon's Speakeasy Club membership card and a Who Fan Club newsletter.

Fans can set a reminder via YouTube for the livestream here.



