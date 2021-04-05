.

From Ashes To New Announce Remote Uncontrolled Livestream

Keavin Wiggins | 04-05-2021

From Ashes To New

From Ashes To New have announced that they will be staging a special "Remote Uncontrolled" livestream event on Saturday, May 1 at 4pm ET, which will feature the first live performances of songs from their 2020 album "Panic."

Frontman Matt Brandyberry explained the motivation for the event, "We never wanted to do a livestream. We wanted to wait and play the new songs when we could finally be on stage, live, and in front of our fans.

"It's almost been a year since we started Panic and this virus won't hold us back anymore. We have to get these songs out of our system and into your ears.

"We will be coming to somewhere near you sometime this year. But until then, join us for an epic night where we can at least rage together in a virtual world. Much love - and stay safe!"

