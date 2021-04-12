.

Lindemann Release Live 'Praise Abort' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-12-2021

Lindemann still from the video

Lindemann have released a performance video of the song "Praise Abort." It comes from their forthcoming concert film "Live In Moscow", which is set to be released on Blu-Ray on May 21st.

The new concert film was captured during their performance at Moscow, Russia's VTB Arena, which took place on March 15th of last year, just before the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns went widespread.

The special Blu-Ray may be the final release from the group as Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Peter Tagtgren (Hypocrisy, Pain) announced late last year that they were ending their collaboration.

See the song list from the concert film and the new live video below:

"Live In Moscow" tracklisting


01. Skills In Pills
02. Lady Boy
03. Fat
04. Frau & Mann
05. Ich Weiss Es Nicht
06. Allesfresser
07. Knebel
08. Home Sweet Home
09. Cowboy
10. Golden Shower
11. Blut
12. Platz Eins
13. Praise Abort
14. Fish On
15. Ach So Gern
16. Gummi
17. Steh Auf

Praise Abort


