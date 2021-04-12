Lindemann Release Live 'Praise Abort' Video

Lindemann have released a performance video of the song "Praise Abort." It comes from their forthcoming concert film "Live In Moscow", which is set to be released on Blu-Ray on May 21st.

The new concert film was captured during their performance at Moscow, Russia's VTB Arena, which took place on March 15th of last year, just before the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns went widespread.

The special Blu-Ray may be the final release from the group as Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Peter Tagtgren (Hypocrisy, Pain) announced late last year that they were ending their collaboration.

See the song list from the concert film and the new live video below:

"Live In Moscow" tracklisting

01. Skills In Pills02. Lady Boy03. Fat04. Frau & Mann05. Ich Weiss Es Nicht06. Allesfresser07. Knebel08. Home Sweet Home09. Cowboy10. Golden Shower11. Blut12. Platz Eins13. Praise Abort14. Fish On15. Ach So Gern16. Gummi17. Steh Auf

Praise Abort

Related Stories

Aesthetic Perfection Recruit Lindemann Star For New Single

Rammstein Offshoot Lindemann Breaks Up

Rammstein's Till Lindemann Hospitalized With Covid-19

Lindemann Release Video For First Song From New Album

News > Lindemann



