Lindemann Release Live 'Praise Abort' Video

Lindemann have released a performance video of the song "Praise Abort." It comes from their forthcoming concert film "Live In Moscow", which is set to be released on Blu-Ray on May 21st.
The new concert film was captured during their performance at Moscow, Russia's VTB Arena, which took place on March 15th of last year, just before the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns went widespread.
The special Blu-Ray may be the final release from the group as Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Peter Tagtgren (Hypocrisy, Pain) announced late last year that they were ending their collaboration.
See the song list from the concert film and the new live video below:
