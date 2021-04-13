.

Moonspell Share Video and Announce Tour With Paradise Lost

Keavin Wiggins | 04-13-2021

Moonspell tour poster

Moonspell have released a live video for their track "The Greater Good" to celebrate the news that they will be teaming up with Paradise Lost for a UK tour next year.

The Obsidian Moon Tour will be kicking off on February 5th in Leeds at The Warehouse and will be wrapping up on February 18th in London at the Electric Ballroom.

Frontman Nick Holmes had this to say, "We're looking forward to doing a full UK tour again and playing some long-awaited shows in support of 'Obsidian', and who better to bring along for some of the ride than our old friends from Portugal, Moonspell? Thanks to you all for your continued support during these crazy times, and we hope to see you there. Until then, stay safe and stay well. Cheers, x!"

Fernando Ribeiro added, "We couldn't think of a more perfect way of getting back to touring than to join forces with the mighty Paradise Lost, a group we always looked up to and that helped ignite our very own existence as a band." Watch the video and see the dates below:

Obsidian Moon Tour UK 2022 Dates


Feb. 5th - Leeds - The Warehouse
Feb 6th - Colchester - Arts Centre
Feb7th - Norwich - Waterfront
Feb8th - Brighton - Concorde 2
Feb 9th - Stoke - Sugarmill
Feb 11th - Glasgow - The Garage
Feb 12th - Newcastle - Riverside
Feb 13th - Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill
Feb 14th - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms
Feb 16th - Manchester - Club Academy
Feb 17th - Bristol - SWX
Feb 18th - London - Electric Ballroom

The Greater Good Live Video


Moonspell Share 'The Hermit Saints' Video

Moonspell Announce Intimate Halloween Show

Moonspell Reissuing Classic Album

Moonspell Announce Deluxe Reissue Of Sin/Pecado

Moonspell Release New Video For Upcoming Live Package

