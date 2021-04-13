Singled Out: New Model Army's Justin Sullivan's Clean Horizon

New Model Army vocalist Justin Sullivan just released a new track called "Clean Horizon" from his forthcoming solo album "Surrounded" (out May 27th) and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
I think that unaffected simplicity is the holy grail for songwriters, but of course you can't make it happen by force of will or by hard work. I think that it's more a case of being open to what comes.
Just occasionally there are songs that kind of write themselves. I fall into conversation with a person - it might be someone I know well or a complete stranger - and in the course of the conversation I can suddenly see directly into the person's heart, I can read their story and I 'feel them' and I want to write it. Combine this with a simple melody and it's done.
'Clean Horizon' was one such song written very quickly the morning after one of these conversations, recorded at home with just a guitar and voice and with the later addition of my friend Tobias Unterberg's emotive cellos.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
