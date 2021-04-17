Lacuna Coil Share Bad Things From Forthcoming Live Album

Lacuna Coil have announced that they will be releasing their new live album, "Live From The Apocalypse", on June 25th and they have shared a video of their performance of "Bad Things" from the package's bonus DVD.

"Bad Things" was previously only been available in its original studio version as an Amazon exclusive track. The live version is now available on all digital platforms

The album was captured in September 2020 during a special live stream where they performed their latest album, Black Anima, in its entirety. "Live From The Apocalypse" will be released digitally, and on CD and vinyl (with a bonus DVD for the physical formats.). Watch the "Bad Things" video below:

Related Stories

Lacuna Coil Launching Official Card Game 'Horns Up!'

Apocalyptica and Lacuna Coil Postpone North American Tour

Lacuna Coil Announce Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse Event

Lacuna Coil Release 'Save Me' Live Video

Lacuna Coil Cancel Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus

Lacuna Coil Announce North American Tour With Apocalyptica

Lacuna Coil Release 'Layers Of Time' Video

Lacuna Coil Announce New Album 'Black Anima'

Lacuna Coil Have Special 20th Anniversary Release

News > Lacuna Coil



