Lacuna Coil Share Bad Things From Forthcoming Live Album

Lacuna Coil have announced that they will be releasing their new live album, "Live From The Apocalypse", on June 25th and they have shared a video of their performance of "Bad Things" from the package's bonus DVD.
"Bad Things" was previously only been available in its original studio version as an Amazon exclusive track. The live version is now available on all digital platforms
The album was captured in September 2020 during a special live stream where they performed their latest album, Black Anima, in its entirety. "Live From The Apocalypse" will be released digitally, and on CD and vinyl (with a bonus DVD for the physical formats.). Watch the "Bad Things" video below:
