.

Lacuna Coil Share Bad Things From Forthcoming Live Album

Keavin Wiggins | 04-17-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Lacuna Coil cover art

Lacuna Coil have announced that they will be releasing their new live album, "Live From The Apocalypse", on June 25th and they have shared a video of their performance of "Bad Things" from the package's bonus DVD.

"Bad Things" was previously only been available in its original studio version as an Amazon exclusive track. The live version is now available on all digital platforms

The album was captured in September 2020 during a special live stream where they performed their latest album, Black Anima, in its entirety. "Live From The Apocalypse" will be released digitally, and on CD and vinyl (with a bonus DVD for the physical formats.). Watch the "Bad Things" video below:


Related Stories


Lacuna Coil Share Bad Things From Forthcoming Live Album

Lacuna Coil Launching Official Card Game 'Horns Up!'

Apocalyptica and Lacuna Coil Postpone North American Tour

Lacuna Coil Announce Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse Event

Lacuna Coil Release 'Save Me' Live Video

Lacuna Coil Cancel Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus

Lacuna Coil Announce North American Tour With Apocalyptica

Lacuna Coil Release 'Layers Of Time' Video

Lacuna Coil Announce New Album 'Black Anima'

Lacuna Coil Have Special 20th Anniversary Release

News > Lacuna Coil

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foreigner Expand Summer Tour - My Chemical Romance Postpone North American Tour- Black Veil Brides Announce Unplugged Streaming Event- Pink Floyd- more

Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years- Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute- 'Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Lightning Strike'- more

Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name- Joey Ramone Biopic On The Way- Greta Van Fleet's TV Live Performance Goes Online- Exodus's Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment- more

Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'- Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV- Black Sabbath Expand 'Sabotage' For Deluxe Reissue- David Bowie- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young

The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More

Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits

Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

advertisement
Latest News

Foreigner Expand Summer Tour With 13 New Stops

My Chemical Romance Postpone North American Tour

Black Veil Brides Announce Unplugged Streaming Event

Pink Floyd Stream Live Performance Of 'Comfortably Numb'

Gary Moore's Cover Of Freddie King Classic Streaming Online

Lacuna Coil Share Bad Things From Forthcoming Live Album

Fences Releases 'Fake Snow' Video

Singled Out: Them Evils' Pour Out Another One