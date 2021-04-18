Thomas Rhett Returning With The Center Point Road Tour

Thomas Rhett has announced that he will be returning to the road this summer to launch his headlining The Center Point Road Tour that will feature special guests Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett.
The trek will feature brand new dates and shows that have been rescheduled. Tickets for the original concerts will be honored at the new stops and tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale this coming Friday, April 23rd at 10AM local time.
Rhett had this to say, "I can't even put into words what getting back out on the road means to me, my band and crew. We've dreamt about this moment for a long time and I feel more rejuvenated and excited than ever to get back out there as safely as possible to connect in-person over live music again, especially with so much new material to share. There's no feeling in the world like it - see y'all out there!" See the dates below:
8/13/2021- Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
8/14/2021- Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
8/20/2021- Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
8/21/2021- Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
8/22/2021 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC
8/26/2021- Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
8/27/2021- Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion
8/28/2021- Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
8/29/2021- Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
9/3/2021- West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
9/4/2021- Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/16/2021- Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
9/17/2021- Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
9/18/2021- Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
9/23/2021 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
9/24/2021- Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center*
9/25/2021- Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
10/1/2021- Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
10/2/2021- St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
10/3/2021- Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
10/7/2021 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
10/8/2021- Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
10/9/2021- Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
