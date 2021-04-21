.

Zakk Wylde Does Infomercial For Black Label Society Box Set

Keavin Wiggins | 04-21-2021

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde has shared a funny mock infomercial to promote the forthcoming Black Label Society "None More Black" box set.

The band's very first career spanning box set features all 12 of the group's studio albums and is pressed on 20 vinyl discs including a compilation bonus tracks and reworked originals vinyl, Song Remains Not The Same Vol. 2.

The set also features a 32-page hardcover retrospective photo book, a NMB bottle opener, and "Odin's Demolition Squad" back patch. Watch the infomercial below to learn more.

To celebrate the release of NMB, BLS has dropped their official music video for "Blind Man", a bonus track previously only found on Catacombs of the Black Vatican. But wait, there's more... guitar icon and frontman Zakk Wylde has unleashed a hilarious infomercial for the occasion here.


