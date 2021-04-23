.

Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres New Mammoth WVH Song 'Feel'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-23-2021

Wolfgang Van Halen has released a lyric video for another new song from his Mammoth WVH solo project's self-titled debut album, which is set to arrive on June 11th.

The new track is entitled "Feel" and follows his recently released tracks Don't Back Down" and "Think It Over", and the previously revealed singles from the album, "Distance" and "You're To Blame".

He premiered the solo project with the record's bonus track "Distance", with an accompanying music video that was tribute to his father, guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. Watch the lyric video below:


