There is now one official version of L.A. Guns and a renamed 'Riley's L.A. Guns, after a settlement was reached between the two groups over the rights to the name.
Attorneys for the bands put out the following statement on Friday (April 23rd), "Plaintiffs Tracii Guns and Philip Lewis and Defendants Stephen Riley, et al. have agreed to settle the trademark litigation currently pending in the U.S. District Court in the Central District of California.
"Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the pending suit will be dismissed. Mr. Guns and Mr. Lewis will continue to operate under the 'L.A. GUNS' trademark, which the parties agree is the exclusive property of Mr. Guns.
"Mr. Riley will now operate under the new trademark, 'Riley's L.A. Guns,' which the parties agree is the exclusive property of Mr. Riley. Both bands look forward to continuing to record and perform their music, as well as the vintage L.A. GUNS catalog, for their fans."
L.A. Guns Settle Dispute Over Band Name
