Anthrax Announce 40th Anniversary Video Series and Livestream

Anthrax have announced that they will be celebrating their 40th anniversary with the launch of a special online video series and they will also be playing a career-spanning livestream show on July 16th.

More details about the special livestream will be announced soon. The group will be launching their special video series on May 3rd and then on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for the next 11 weeks leading up to their officially anniversary on July 18th, they will be sharing new videos via social media.

The clips will present testimonials from former band members, fellow musicians, colleagues, and industry veterans, that will look back at the band's career and will cover each of their albums in chronological order.

The series will feature contributions from Chuck D, Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl, Dave Mustaine, Gary Holt, Gene Simmons, Henry Rollins, John Carpenter, Kerry King, Mike Patton, Nergal, Norman Reedus, Michael Poulsen, Rob Zombie, Robert Trujillo, Roger Miret, Darryl McDaniels (Run DMC), Slash, Tom Morello and more.

There will also be video clips from former Anthrax band members Dan Lilker, Dan Spitz, John Bush, Neil Turbin, and Rob Caggiano.



