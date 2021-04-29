Motorhead Share Previously Unreleased 'The Hammer' Performance

(hennemusic) Motorhead are streaming a previously-unreleased live version of "The Hammer" as a preview to the June 25 release of a series of expended 40th anniversary reissues of their classic 1981 live album, "No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith."

The project delivered Motorhead their first and only UK No. 1 as they continued their momentum following the impact of 1980's "Ace Of Spades."

"I knew it'd be the live one that went best, because we're really a live band," said Lemmy about their homeland chart success. "You can't listen to a record and find out what we're about. You've got to see us."

The album took its title from an inscription painted on one of the band's trucks, referencing the 32 gigs they were playing with only two days off.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, "No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith" will be presented in new deluxe editions; there will be hardback book-packs in 2-CD and triple LP formats, featuring a new remaster of the original album, bonus tracks and the previously unreleased - in its entirety - concert from Newcastle City Hall, March 30, 1981, as well as many previously unseen photos.

A 4-CD box set presents the original album plus all three concerts recorded for the album - issued in their entirety for the very first time - plus memorabilia, incuding posters from the 1981 tour, a reproduction USA tour pass, a European tour badge, a reproduction Newcastle City Hall ticket, a Port Vale gig flyer post card, and a Motorhead guitar pick. Stream "The Hammer" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Motorhead 'Rock It' In New Live Video

Motorhead Preview Live In Berlin 2012 Package

Motorhead's Mikkey Dee Helps Lion's Share Tribute Lemmy

Biopic About Motorhead's Lemmy In The Works 2020 In Review

Motorhead Celebrating 'Ace Of Spades' With New Podcast Series

Motorhead Stream Live Performance From Ace Of Spades Tour

Motorhead Expand 'On Parole' For Reissue

Motorhead Unbox 'Ace Of Spades' 40th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set

Motorhead Expand 'Ace Of Spades' For 40th Anniversary

News > Motorhead



