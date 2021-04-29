Motorhead Share Previously Unreleased 'The Hammer' Performance

(hennemusic) Motorhead are streaming a previously-unreleased live version of "The Hammer" as a preview to the June 25 release of a series of expended 40th anniversary reissues of their classic 1981 live album, "No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith."
The project delivered Motorhead their first and only UK No. 1 as they continued their momentum following the impact of 1980's "Ace Of Spades."
"I knew it'd be the live one that went best, because we're really a live band," said Lemmy about their homeland chart success. "You can't listen to a record and find out what we're about. You've got to see us."
The album took its title from an inscription painted on one of the band's trucks, referencing the 32 gigs they were playing with only two days off.
To celebrate its 40th anniversary, "No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith" will be presented in new deluxe editions; there will be hardback book-packs in 2-CD and triple LP formats, featuring a new remaster of the original album, bonus tracks and the previously unreleased - in its entirety - concert from Newcastle City Hall, March 30, 1981, as well as many previously unseen photos.
A 4-CD box set presents the original album plus all three concerts recorded for the album - issued in their entirety for the very first time - plus memorabilia, incuding posters from the 1981 tour, a reproduction USA tour pass, a European tour badge, a reproduction Newcastle City Hall ticket, a Port Vale gig flyer post card, and a Motorhead guitar pick. Stream "The Hammer" here.
Motorhead 'Rock It' In New Live Video
Motorhead Preview Live In Berlin 2012 Package
Motorhead's Mikkey Dee Helps Lion's Share Tribute Lemmy
Biopic About Motorhead's Lemmy In The Works 2020 In Review
Motorhead Celebrating 'Ace Of Spades' With New Podcast Series
Motorhead Stream Live Performance From Ace Of Spades Tour
Motorhead Expand 'On Parole' For Reissue
Motorhead Unbox 'Ace Of Spades' 40th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set
Motorhead Expand 'Ace Of Spades' For 40th Anniversary
Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album- KISS To Rock 202 Tribeca Film Festival- Genesis North American Reunion Tour Dates- Coldplay To Deliver 'Higher Power'- more
Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series- Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video- The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart- more
Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more
Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Motorhead Share Previously Unreleased 'The Hammer' Performance
Noel Gallagher Streams 'We're On Our Way Now' Lyric Video
Adam Ezra Group 'Switching To Whiskey' With New Video
Epica Announce Omega Alive Streaming Event
Anthrax Announce 40th Anniversary Video Series and Livestream
The High Plains Drifters Release 'Since You've Been Gone' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album
David Gilmour And Peter Green Reimagine Vintage Fleetwood Mac Classic