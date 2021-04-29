The Who's Roger Daltrey Reveals Origins Of Microphone Swinging

(hennemusic) The Who frontman Roger Daltrey revealed the origins of his legendary microphone swinging technique during an April 26 appearance on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and video of the appearance has been shared online.

"I did it out of pure boredom, actually," explained Daltrey. "I was on a stage with two maniacs and a very straight bass player and I just got bored. I thought, 'I've got this thing in my hand and I'm fed up with holding it up there [next to my face] so what do I do with it?' So I kind of threw it and I held onto the cord and of course it came back. I thought, 'Well that's kind of interesting. Let's see what more I can do.'

"I went on to be pretty good with that thing. I could take a cigarette out of someone's mouth from about 20 yards, which is quite good, you know. I was really quite a good shot with that thing but I can't see now of course...I throw it out and now I just pray that it comes down somewhere [near me]."

Daltrey was on the late night program to promote his involvement in "Rock Camp The Movie", a film that spotlights four campers at the Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp as they get advice from, and play along with, rock legends. Watch video from the TV appearance and a trailer for the movie here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

