Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Tests Positive For Covid-19, Shows Postponed

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd have postponed a few upcoming concert dates after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19. The affected shows include an August 9 date in Canton, OH, an August 10 appearance at the Jackson County Fair in Jackson, MI, an August 13 gig in Atlanta, GA and an August 14 performance in Cullman, AL.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows in Canton, OH, Jackson, MI, Atlanta, GA and Cullman, AL," says the band via social media.

"Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment. We will continue to update you on his condition.

"The show in Atlanta, GA on Friday, August 13 is being rescheduled and will now be Saturday, October 23."

The band's next scheduled performance is set for August 19 in Canandaigua, NY. The 2021 dates see Lynyrd Skynyrd continue their extended "Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

