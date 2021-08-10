.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Tests Positive For Covid-19, Shows Postponed

Bruce Henne | 08-10-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd have postponed a few upcoming concert dates after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19. The affected shows include an August 9 date in Canton, OH, an August 10 appearance at the Jackson County Fair in Jackson, MI, an August 13 gig in Atlanta, GA and an August 14 performance in Cullman, AL.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows in Canton, OH, Jackson, MI, Atlanta, GA and Cullman, AL," says the band via social media.

"Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment. We will continue to update you on his condition.

"The show in Atlanta, GA on Friday, August 13 is being rescheduled and will now be Saturday, October 23."

The band's next scheduled performance is set for August 19 in Canandaigua, NY. The 2021 dates see Lynyrd Skynyrd continue their extended "Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Tests Positive For Covid-19, Shows Postponed

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Has Emergency Heart Surgery

Lynyrd Skynyrd Launching Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' Tour

Music Festivals Return With Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd And Brad Paisley Coheadline Concert of Legends

Lynyrd Skynyrd Share Classic 'Sweet Home Alabama' Performance

Lynyrd Skynyrd Share Video Of 1976 Performance Of 'Saturday Night Special'

Lynyrd Skynyrd Share 1976 Performance Of 'Gimme Three Steps'

Classic Lynyrd Skynyrd Concert Set For Release

Rock Still King Of The Road Study Finds 2020 In Review

News > Lynyrd Skynyrd

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Release Fire New Song In 13 Years- Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Tests Positive For Covid-19, Shows Postponed- more

Charlie Watts Sitting Out Rolling Stones Tour- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary To Premiere At Film Festival- more

Guns N' Roses Debut New Song During Boston Concert- Black Sabbath Expand 'Technical Ecstasy' For Reissue- Metallica- more

Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: SandJam Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals

Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album

Quick Flicks: Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren featuring Ethel - State Theater New Jersey 2005

Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head

advertisement
Latest News

Guns N' Roses Release Fire New Song In 13 Years

Def Leppard Celebrating 'High 'N' Dry' Anniversary With Livestream

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Tests Positive For Covid-19, Shows Postponed

The Eagles Add New Show To Hotel California Tour

Metallica Share Unreleased Live Version Of 'Through The Never'

Tesla Tour Paused Due To Multiple Covid-19 Cases

KISS Announce Rescheduled Leg For Farewell Tour

Singled Out: Rockborn's Rock Me Harder