Anthrax Revisit For All Kings On 40th Anniversary Video Series

(hennemusic) Anthrax revisit their 2016 album, "For All Kings", on the latest installment of the band's 40th anniversary video series. After the band returned to form and chart success with 2011's "Worship Music", drummer Charlie Benante felt they were moving forward as a very positive time in their career.

"The momentum from 'Worship Music' carried over to that record," recalls Benante, "and I remember being so happy that it was so well received. There's something about good momentum; just the same way you can't stop bad momentum, you can't stop good momentum .. so that record gave me such hope that this next record could be just as good, if not better."

Following the 2013 departure of guitarist Rob Caggiano, Anthrax went through yet another lineup change when they brought in former Shadows Fall member Jon Donais.

The group teamed up with producer Jay Ruston to record their eleventh studio album; "For All Kings" would score Anthrax their first US Top 10 album in more than two decades while reaching the Top 20 in another ten countries.

Anthrax recently celebrated their 40th anniversary with a very special livestream performance that saw the band deliver a deep cuts set featuring tracks from their entire career-spanning catalog. Watch the video here.

