Iron Maiden Share Making Of Video For New Album 'Senjutsu'

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden discuss the making of their forthcoming album, "Senjutsu", in a newly-released video package. The footage sees bassist Steve Harris, singer Bruce Dickinson and producer Kevin Shirley share details about the band's 17th studio record, and first in six years.
Due September 3, "Senjutsu" was recorded in France in 2019 using some of the procedures the group used when creating their 2015 studio album "The Book Of Souls."
"We chose to record at Guillaume Tell Studio in France again as the place has such a relaxed vibe," explains Harris. "The setup there is perfect for our needs; the building used to be a cinema and has a really high ceiling so there's a great acoustic sound. We recorded this album in the same way we did 'The Book Of Souls' in that we'd write a song, rehearse it and then put it down together straight away while it was all fresh in our minds.
"There's some very complex songs on this album which took a lot of hard work to get them exactly as we wanted them to sound, so the process was at times very challenging, but Kevin is great at capturing the essence of the band and I think it was worth the effort! I'm very proud of the result and can't wait for fans to hear it."
Iron Maiden are previewing "Senjutsu" with an animated video for the lead track, "The Writing On The Wall." Watch that video and the making of video here.
