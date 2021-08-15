.

Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19

Keavin Wiggins | 08-15-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Wolfgang Van Halen has announced that Mammoth WVH has forced to cancel two shows with Guns N' Roses this week after a member of their touring personnel tested positive for Covid-19.

He wrote on social media on Saturday. "Mammoth WVH will not be performing tonight in Missoula, MT or Monday night in Commerce City, CO out of an abundance of caution due to a member of our touring personnel testing positive for COVID-19.

"All band members and other crew have tested negative at this time. We apologize to those fans we won't be seeing over the next couple of shows. Thanks to everyone for their support and we can't wait to be back when it is 100% safe for everyone to do so."

Related Stories


Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Plays First Stadium Concert

Mammoth WVH Play Second Club Show Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert

Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates

Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Debut With Mammoth WVH Album

Wolfgang Van Halen Streams Mammoth WVH's Debut Album

Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'

Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres New Mammoth WVH Song 'Feel'

New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online

News > Mammoth WVH

advertisement
Day In Rock

Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For Covid Despite Vaccine- more

The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 Trailer Released- Sammy Hagar Announces Annual Birthday Bash Shows- more

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share New Song and Announce Album- Trivium Deliver 'Feast Of Fire' Video- more

Megadeth Reveal Ellefson's Replacement For Tour- Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine Tops 1 Billion Spotify Streams- Stevie Nicks- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit

Doogie White - As Yet Untitled

Sites and Sounds: SandJam Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals

Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album

advertisement
Latest News

Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For Covid Despite Vaccine

Korn Postpone Show At Last Minute Due To Positive Covid Test

Tim McGraw Premieres '7500 OBO' Video

Crown The Empire Recruit Spiritbox Vocalist For 'In Another Life'

Bon Jovi In The Studio For 'Slippery When Wet' Anniverary

Queen Highlight Brian May Hits On The Greatest

Singled Out: Red Spot Rhythm Section's You Got Lucky (feat. Angela Peel)