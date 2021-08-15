Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19

Wolfgang Van Halen has announced that Mammoth WVH has forced to cancel two shows with Guns N' Roses this week after a member of their touring personnel tested positive for Covid-19.
He wrote on social media on Saturday. "Mammoth WVH will not be performing tonight in Missoula, MT or Monday night in Commerce City, CO out of an abundance of caution due to a member of our touring personnel testing positive for COVID-19.
"All band members and other crew have tested negative at this time. We apologize to those fans we won't be seeing over the next couple of shows. Thanks to everyone for their support and we can't wait to be back when it is 100% safe for everyone to do so."
