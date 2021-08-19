.

Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment

Bruce Henne | 08-19-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Video still

(hennemusic) Royal Blood are streaming a video for their cover of "Sad But True", which comes from the all-star tribute album to the band's "Black Album", entitled "The Metallica Blacklist."

Arriving next month in sync with the release of an expanded 30th anniversary reissue of Metallica's 1991 self-titled fifth album, the companion package features interpretations of songs from The Black Album from more than 50 artists spanning a vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more.

"Our cover of 'Sad but True' for the Metallica Blacklist is OUT NOW," says the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher. "It was an honor to be asked to be a part of this, and we're very happy to be supporting the All Within My Hands Foundation and (UK children's hospice) Chestnut Tree House."

The Metallica Blacklist will be available digitally September 10th, with physical formats to follow on October 1st including 4 CD and a limited edition 7 LP vinyl pressing. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment

Royal Blood Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Oblivion' Video

Royal Blood Release 'Oblivion' Video

Royal Blood Release Video For Orchestral 'All We Have Is Now'

Royal Blood Share Oblivion Performance Video

Royal Blood Share SebastiAn Remix

Royal Blood Share Orchestral Version Of 'Limbo'

Royal Blood's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online

Royal Blood To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Royal Blood's Jonathan Ross Show Performance Goes Online

News > Royal Blood

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment- Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more

Korn Tour Shakeup After Frontman Tests Positive For Covid-19- Journey Announce Las Vegas Residency- Stone Temple Pilots And Bush Tour- more

Travis Barker Flies On Airplane For First Time Since Deadly Crash- KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency- Underoath- more

Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For Covid Despite Vaccine- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021

Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman

Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale

Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit

Doogie White - As Yet Untitled

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment

Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars

Lynyrd Skynyrd Concert Due To Covid-19 Issues

Halestorm 'Back From The Dead' With New Video

Singled Out: PI Jacobs' No Sin To Be Poor

Slipknot Announce South American Knotfest Events

Every Time I Die Share 'Post-Boredom' Video

Rush Tribute (YYNOT), PAKT and Epic Tantrum Lead Epic Fest Lineup