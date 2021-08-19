(hennemusic) Royal Blood are streaming a video for their cover of "Sad But True", which comes from the all-star tribute album to the band's "Black Album", entitled "The Metallica Blacklist."
Arriving next month in sync with the release of an expanded 30th anniversary reissue of Metallica's 1991 self-titled fifth album, the companion package features interpretations of songs from The Black Album from more than 50 artists spanning a vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more.
"Our cover of 'Sad but True' for the Metallica Blacklist is OUT NOW," says the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher. "It was an honor to be asked to be a part of this, and we're very happy to be supporting the All Within My Hands Foundation and (UK children's hospice) Chestnut Tree House."
The Metallica Blacklist will be available digitally September 10th, with physical formats to follow on October 1st including 4 CD and a limited edition 7 LP vinyl pressing. Watch the video here.
Royal Blood Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Oblivion' Video
Royal Blood Release 'Oblivion' Video
Royal Blood Release Video For Orchestral 'All We Have Is Now'
Royal Blood Share Oblivion Performance Video
Royal Blood Share SebastiAn Remix
Royal Blood Share Orchestral Version Of 'Limbo'
Royal Blood's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online
Royal Blood To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Royal Blood's Jonathan Ross Show Performance Goes Online
Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment- Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more
Korn Tour Shakeup After Frontman Tests Positive For Covid-19- Journey Announce Las Vegas Residency- Stone Temple Pilots And Bush Tour- more
Travis Barker Flies On Airplane For First Time Since Deadly Crash- KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency- Underoath- more
Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For Covid Despite Vaccine- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman
Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale
Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit
Doogie White - As Yet Untitled
Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment
Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars
Lynyrd Skynyrd Concert Due To Covid-19 Issues
Halestorm 'Back From The Dead' With New Video
Singled Out: PI Jacobs' No Sin To Be Poor
Slipknot Announce South American Knotfest Events
Every Time I Die Share 'Post-Boredom' Video
Rush Tribute (YYNOT), PAKT and Epic Tantrum Lead Epic Fest Lineup