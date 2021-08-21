Asking Alexandria Share New Song 'Alone Again' And Set Album Release

Asking Alexandria have shared a lyric video for their new single "Alone Again" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their new album, "See What's On The Inside", on October 1st.
Lead guitarist Ben Bruce had this to say, "'Alone Again' and the rest of this album is the result of us reconnecting and falling back in love with why we started this band in the first place. No frills or cheap tricks, just the five of us playing our instruments as hard and as loud as we can!
"At some point in our lives, we all feel lost and confused as to who we are and who we want to be, and I think this song will really unite all of us in that sense.
"We are so excited to share, not only this new song with you all, but our new album. We went back to our roots as musicians and really wanted to reignite that passion and love for rock and metal music.
"Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Nirvana, Soundgarden, Aerosmith, AC/DC....all the greats that we fell in love with as kids have greatly influenced this new album and we couldn't be more excited!" Watch the lyric video below:
