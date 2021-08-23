Sex Pistols Members Win Legal Battle Against Johnny Rotten

Two former members of the Sex Pistols have won a legal battle against singer Johnny Rotten over the right to use the band’s songs in an upcoming television series about the iconic UK punk band.
The case brought by guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook took center stage in a London High Court last month as the pair sought to include the group’s songs in the forthcoming F/X limited series “Pistol”; based on a 2017 memoir by Jones entitled “Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol”, Rotten (John Lydon) refused to grant permission for the songs to be included.
The surviving members brought the case in an effort to enforce the terms of a 1998 band agreement stating that decisions regarding licensing requests could be determined on a “majority rules basis”; a lawyer for Cook and Jones said both the band’s original bassist, Glen Matlock, and the estate of Matlock’s replacement, Sid Vicious (who died in 1979), supported their position.
The BBC reports a judge ruled on Monday that the contract was valid and active, and that the majority of the band could overrule any individual member's veto.
The judge, Sir Anthony Mann, also noted that Lydon "had actually signed away his power to control the use of music rights" to publishing and music companies such as Warner Chappell Music and BMG, while adding that the singer retained "only qualified rights of approval which could be overridden if he was being unreasonable. It may be that those companies, for their own reasons, chose to seek his permission from time to time, but ultimately they could act as they saw fit."
In a joint statement after the ruling, Jones and Cook said: "We welcome the court's ruling in this case. It brings clarity to our decision-making and upholds the band members' agreement on collective decision-making. It has not been a pleasant experience, but we believe it was necessary to allow us to move forward and hopefully work together in the future with better relations." More details about the series here.
Sex Pistols Members Suing Johnny Rotten Over Song Rights
Johnny Rotten Slams 'Disrespectful' Sex Pistols Biopic Series
Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day
Jay Leno Teaches Johnny Rotten How to Drive
Sex Pistols Members Win Legal Battle Against Johnny Rotten- Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show- Journey- more
Sleep Signals Involved in Serious Accident On P.O.D. Tour- Jerry Lee Lewis Pays Tribute To Don Everly- Between The Buried And Me- more
Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Very, Very Sick' With Covid-19- Unreleased Van Halen Material In The Vault Says Sammy Hagar- more
Iron Maiden Share New Song 'Stratego'- Metallica Stream Live 'Of Wolf And Man' Video- Rolling Stones Expand 'Tattoo You'- more
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman
Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale
Sex Pistols Members Win Legal Battle Against Johnny Rotten
Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show
Journey Rock Abbreviated We Love NYC Homecoming Concert
Singled Out: David Franz's Silver Arrow Sunday
New Found Glory Announce Pop Punk Still Not Dead Tour Lineup Change
Slipknot Replaces Nine Inch Nails At Riot Fest
Bob Seger In The Studio For The Fire Inside's 30th Anniversary