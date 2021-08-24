.

Black Label Society Release 'Set You Free' Video and Announce Album

Keavin Wiggins | 08-24-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album art

Black Label Society have released a video for their new single "Set You Free", which is the first single from their forthcoming 11th studio album, "Doom Crew Inc."

The new record will released in multiple formats on November 26th, including digitally, on CD and vinyl plus a deluxe edition that includes vinyl, CD longbox, cassette and more.

Band leader Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne) describes the new 12-track effort as a twin guitar record with himself and Dario Lorina. He said, “We incorporated Father Dario even more into the solos, doubling with me and being more involved in that regard.

“It really, truly is a two-guitar album, more so than ever. A twin guitar band, whether it’s the Allman Brothers or Judas Priest, with harmony lines, unison lines, and trading off solos.

"It stemmed from the live shows, where we’d both go into the crowd and extend songs like ‘Fire It Up.’” Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Black Label Society Release 'Set You Free' Video and Announce Album

Black Label Society Expand Doom Trooping Over North America Tour

Black Label Society, Obituary and Prong Announce Tour

Black Label Society Release 'Heart Of Darkness' Video

Zakk Wylde Does Infomercial For Black Label Society Box Set

Zakk Wylde Announces Rescheduled Black Label Society Dates

Zakk Wylde Postpones Black Label Society Tour Dates

Black Label Society Announce North American Headlining Tour Dates

The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Tour With Black Label Society

Black Label Society Release 'Bored To Tears' Video

News > Black Label Society

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Charlie Watts Dead At 80- Corey Taylor 'Out Of The Woods' In Covid-19 Battle- Shinedown Preview 'Attention Attention!' Film- more

Sex Pistols Members Win Legal Battle Against Johnny Rotten- Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show- Journey- more

Sleep Signals Involved in Serious Accident On P.O.D. Tour- Jerry Lee Lewis Pays Tribute To Don Everly- Between The Buried And Me- more

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Very, Very Sick' With Covid-19- Unreleased Van Halen Material In The Vault Says Sammy Hagar- more

Reviews

MorleyView Polychuck

Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021

Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021

Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman

Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale

advertisement
Latest News

Rolling Stones Charlie Watts Dead At 80

The Killers Land No. 1 Debut With 'Pressure Machine'

Black Label Society Release 'Set You Free' Video and Announce Album

Tetrarch Premiere 'Stitch Me Up' Video

Carrie Underwood To Premiere New Sunday Night Football Opener

Singled Out: Matt Rosa's Times Have Changed

Corey Taylor 'Out Of The Woods' In Covid-19 Battle

Shinedown Preview 'Attention Attention!' Film