Luke Combs Shares Easter Egg Filled 'Cold As You' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-25-2021

Luke Combs has premiered a music video for his latest single “Cold As You”, which was directed by TA Films and ties together storylines from Combs’ past music videos with special easter eggs incorporated throughout.

The song is the latest single released from Luke's chart topping "What You See Ain't Always What You Get" deluxe album. He had this to say about the video, “The team at TA Films did an incredible job on this one.

My team and I are always keeping the fans in mind with everything we do and the fact that we were able to implement so many ‘easter eggs,’ including characters from my past music videos, was really cool. I hope y’all enjoy it as much as we do.” Watch the video below:

