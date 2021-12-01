The Lumineers And Daniel Rodriguez Share 'This is Life (Merry Christmas)'

The Lumineers have teamed up with Daniel Rodriguez for their brand new single, "This is Life (Merry Christmas)", which was released today and will benefit MusiCares.

The song was written by Rodriguez and Brandy Schultz. The Lumineers' Wesley Schultz had this to say, "I've been a big Daniel Rodriguez fan for a few years now.

"We had him over for dinner one night, and my wife Brandy - against my wishes - told Daniel one of his songs was a Christmas song. The song was called 'This Is Life' and she suggested Daniel add 'Merry Christmas' to the chorus.

"Daniel was not insulted at all, tried it, and liked the idea. It turned out she was right, and the rest is Christmas history." Stream the song below:

