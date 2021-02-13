Ashley McBryde Shares 'First Thing I Reach For - Live'

Ashley McBryde has released her new single "First Thing I Reach For - Live", which is the opening track to her forthcoming six-song EP, "Never Will: Live From A Distance."
The new EP is set to be released on May 28th. Ashley had this to say, "We released Never Will on April 3 last year, so we went straight from rehearsals for a tour to not seeing each other in person for months.
"Getting together to rehearse and record these live versions safely was our way of giving the fans a taste of what they would have seen had the world not changed so much.
"Man did it feel good to strap on the guitar and see my guys and just play, but we cannot wait to do it again with our incredible fans in person soon." Stream "First Thing I Reach For - Live" below:
