Burning Witches Announce New Album 'The Witch Of The North'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-17-2021

Burning WitchesAlbum cover art courtesy Nuclear Blast

Burning Witches have announced that they will be releasing their new album, "The Witch Of The North", on May 28th and they have revealed the cover art and tracklisting for the record.

The band had this to say, "We are happy and proud to already announce the new album and show you the terrific cover art! We have grown together as a team and have evolved our sound to the next level, the Witches 2021 are heavier and more epic than ever!

"So is the cover: Claudio Bergamín's amazing art is the perfect reflection of the record: icy, mystical, timeless and powerful! Please meet the The Witch Of The North and fall in love with our evolution!"

Chilean artist Claudio Bergamín (Judas Priest's Firepower) had this to say about the cover art that he designed, "The one and only Schmier from Destruction, reached out to me to ask if I'd be interested in doing the new Burning Witches album cover. Needless to say I was delighted to jump on board.

The band had a very unique concept so it took me a couple of weeks to come up with an idea I was happy with. They wanted a classic looking illustration; pretty much in the vibe of Ken Kelly and Frank Frazetta.

"The Forest Witch was inspired by The Ents from 'Lord of The Rings' and Botticelli's 'Birth of Venus'. The girls' depictions were done in pure comic book style, and working on their faces to make them look as close as possible to the real people was a lot of fun. I wish more bands would ask me for that!" See the tracklisting below:

Tracklisting:


01. Winter's Wrath
02. The Witch Of the North
03. Tainted Ritual
04. We Stand As One
05. Flight Of The Valkyries
06. The Circle Of Five
07. Lady Of The Woods
08. Thrall
09. Omen
10. Nine Worlds
11. For Eternity
12. Dragon's Dream
13. Eternal Frost

