Slipknot Have U.S. Tour Booked And Have Something 'Massive Brewing'

Photo courtesy Elektra

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor says that the band have booked an American tour at the end of September, but also says that the group have "some massive stuff brewing" that fans will "hear about" soon.

Taylor was asked about the band's plans to return to the road during an interview with Kerrang Radio. He responded, "Slipknot is booked to tour America end of September.

"We are booked to go out. And we haven't heard anything yet that it's different. And we talk to Live Nation every week. We're up to date on all of the different restrictions, not only in the states, but federally. We're, obviously, keeping an eye on everything and kind of going from there.

"Other than that, right now, there's some stuff brewing that I can't talk about, but it's massive. I can say this: you will hear about it probably in the next month or so, let's put it that way." Check out the full interview below:

