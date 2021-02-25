Queen drummer Roger Taylor has addressed rumors that the legendary band considered recruiting George Michael as their new frontman following the death of Freddie Mercury.
Taylor was asked about the rumors by Classic Rock Magazine and implied that the band never really considered Michael because he would not have been a good fit.
"I remember hearing the rumors, but it wouldn't have suited us," Taylor said. "George wasn't really used to working with a live band.
"When he heard the power he had behind him in rehearsal, he couldn't believe it. He thought he was on Concorde or something."
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases 'Hellbound And Down' Video
Deez Nuts and I Killed The Prom Queen's Sean Kennedy Dead At 35
Queen Postpone and Expand Rhapsody World Tour Leg
Queen In The Studio For Innuendo's 30th Anniversary
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases Crossroads To Insanity Video
Queensryche Making Progress On New Album
B-Sides: Unlikely Guns N' Roses Cover, Queen Solo Named Greatest Of All Time, The White Stripes Share Classic Video and more
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall Video
Queen Score Billboard Top 10 Hit Four Decades After Release 2020 In Review
Bruce Springsteen Accepts Plea Deal And DWI Charge Dropped- Angus Young Explains Inspiration For AC/DC Classic- Queen's Roger Taylor Addresses George Michael Rumors- more
On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Bruce Springsteen Accepts Plea Deal And DWI Charge Dropped
Angus Young Explains Inspiration For AC/DC Classic
Queen's Roger Taylor Addresses George Michael Rumors
The Dead Year (Darkest Hour, Daughters Of Mara) Share First Single
The Black Crowes Have 'Piles' Of Unreleased Music
AFI 'Looking Tragic' With New Video
Why Of Mice & Men Are Focusing On Releasing EPs
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases 'Hellbound And Down' Video