Queen's Roger Taylor Addresses George Michael Rumors

Queen drummer Roger Taylor has addressed rumors that the legendary band considered recruiting George Michael as their new frontman following the death of Freddie Mercury.

Taylor was asked about the rumors by Classic Rock Magazine and implied that the band never really considered Michael because he would not have been a good fit.

"I remember hearing the rumors, but it wouldn't have suited us," Taylor said. "George wasn't really used to working with a live band.

"When he heard the power he had behind him in rehearsal, he couldn't believe it. He thought he was on Concorde or something."

