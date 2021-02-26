Black Orchid Empire Release 'Pray To The Creature' Video

London rockers Black Orchid Empire have released a music video for "Pray To The Creature", which comes from their forthcoming "Live In The Studio" EP.
The new EP will be released on April 16th and features the band performing one song from each of their three full length albums. Guitarist and singer Paul Visser had this to say:
"Playing live in front of an audience is always an incredible experience, but much of our music was created in a more personal and isolated place. Filming three of our favorite songs in the room in which so many of them were written, thrashed out, and recorded was an amazing experience which we can't wait to share!" Watch the video below:
