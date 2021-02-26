Dave Mustaine Excited About Cover Song On Megadeth's New Album

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine revealed that the band's new album, the follow-up to their 2016 effort "Dystopia", will feature a cover song, but he is keeping a tight lid on what that song will be.
Dave provided an update on the progress on the new album during The Dave Mustaine Show on Gimme Radio. He said, "Lyrics, all done. Singing, almost all done. Guitar solos, in the process.
And all the other little things that go on the record... the ear candy, the background vocals, the keyboards and percussion stuff is also going down as we speak.
Getting solos sent from Finland by Kiko (Loureiro), which is a really cool thing. And I just got a really cool lyric from David Ellefson sent over. Now it's my job to finish writing his lyric and make it into a song. And then that is going to be the last lyric on the record. So.... pretty stoked.
"And I can't wait to tell you what cover song we chose for this record. I'll tell you soon. I think you'll get it. I've been giving you guys hints for a while. But I haven't really let anybody know." Watch below:
