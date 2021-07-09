Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers 'If That Ain't A Reason' Video

Joanne Shaw Taylor has released a music video for her brand new single "If That Ain't A Reason", which comes from a new collection that the acclaimed British guitarist and singer, songwriter will be releasing later this year.

The track was produced and recorded by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Ocean Way Studios in Nashville, Tennessee and has been released by Bonamassa's KTBA Records.

She has this to say, "It was a Little Milton song Joe texted to me when we were in the early stages of discussing songs. I'd never heard it before and loved it. Super funky and great, almost comical lyric at times." Watch the video below:

