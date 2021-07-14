Andrew W.K. Releases 'Everybody Sins' Video

Andrew W.K. has released a music video for his new single "Everybody Sins". That track comes from his forthcoming album, "God Is Partying", which will arrive on September 10th.

He had this to say about the new clip, "When we started working on the video for 'Everybody Sins', the director and I were scheming and straining over some of the choreography and camera moves.

"Now, I do realize some people will say life's too short to scheme and strain like this. And others will say life's too short NOT to scheme and strain. Still, other people will say both these approaches are incorrect.

"And what do I say? Everything I just said in the video for 'Everybody Sins'." Watch the video below:

