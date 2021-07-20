Anthrax Share 'The Devil You Know' From 40th Anniversary Livestream

(hennemusic) Anthrax have shared a video of their performance of their 2011 track, "The Devil You Know", from the band's special 40th anniversary livestream event.

"Well, here we are! - July 18th 2021 - 40 years of Anthrax," says the group alongside a new video message. "It's absolutely mind-blowing to think about and it would not have been possible without all YOUR support. We thank each and every one of you for traveling with us on this journey. There's plenty more on the way!!

"You can still watch our EPIC 2 1/2 hour show and one full hour of extra bonus footage including three more songs On Demand!!, they add, via Anthraxlive.com. "Event passes and special 40th-anniversary ticket bundles - one including a live video chat with the members of Anthrax - are on sale now." Watch both videos here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

