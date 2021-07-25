Black Label Society Expand Doom Trooping Over North America Tour

Black Label Society shared some big news with fans. They have added an additional five stops to their forthcoming Doom Trooping Over North America tour.
The tour, which will also feature Armored Saint and Prong, will now include concerts in Reno, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and a New Year's Eve concert in Tempe.
They will be kicking off the tour on October 1st in Sacramento, CA at the Ace of Spades and will be concluding with the Tempe show at The Marquee on December 31st. See the dates below:
Oct. 01 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Oct. 02 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater
Oct. 04 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
Oct. 05 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Oct. 07 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Oct. 08 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Oct. 12 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Oct. 13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 15 - Bowler, WI - Mohican North Star Gaming & Resort
Oct. 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Club Stage
Oct. 17 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
Oct. 18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
Oct. 19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
Oct. 21 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Live Hotel & Casino
Oct. 22 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theater
Oct. 23 - Dothan, AL - The Plant
Oct. 24 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues
Oct. 26 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
Oct. 28 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
Oct. 29 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
Oct. 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
Oct. 31 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Nov. 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Nov. 04 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
Nov. 05 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
Nov. 06 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
Nov. 07 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Nov. 09 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
Nov. 10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
Nov. 11 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
Nov. 13 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino
Nov. 14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Nov. 15 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
Nov. 16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center
Nov. 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
Nov. 19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
Nov. 20 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
Nov. 21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
Nov. 23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater
Nov. 24 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
Nov. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Nov. 27 - Denver, CO - Summit Theater
Nov. 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
Dec. 27 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
Dec. 28 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Grand
Dec. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern
Dec. 30 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
Dec. 31 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
Black Label Society, Obituary and Prong Announce Tour
Black Label Society Release 'Heart Of Darkness' Video
Zakk Wylde Does Infomercial For Black Label Society Box Set
Zakk Wylde Announces Rescheduled Black Label Society Dates
Zakk Wylde Postpones Black Label Society Tour Dates
Black Label Society Announce North American Headlining Tour Dates
The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Tour With Black Label Society
Black Label Society Release 'Bored To Tears' Video
Black Label Society Unplug For 'Spoke In The Wheel' Video
Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Has Emergency Heart Surgery- Stone Temple Pilots Hint At Return To The Road- more
Bullet For My Valentine Unleash 'Parasite' Video- Stone Temple Pilots Stream 1997 MTV Concert Footage- Joe Bonamassa- more
Rolling Stones Announce No Filter Tour Dates- Lindsey Buckingham Revisits Fleetwood Mac Years On New Single- KK's Priest- more
The Rolling Stones Expanding 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary- Metallica- Pearl Jam- KK's Priest- more
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and The Circle Live In Illinois
Video Premiere: Frances Lion's 'Home' (Acoustic)
A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut
Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin
Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Has Emergency Heart Surgery
Stone Temple Pilots Hint At Return To The Road
Black Label Society Expand Doom Trooping Over North America Tour
Voivod Crowdfunding We Are Connected Documentary
Queen Reflect On Their Biggest Hit Song On The Greatest
Gemini Syndrome Share New Song 'Abandoned' And Announce Album
Jackson Browne And James Taylor Launching Tour This Week
Axel Rudi Pell Covers Paul Anka's 'She's A Lady'