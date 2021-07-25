Black Label Society Expand Doom Trooping Over North America Tour

Black Label Society shared some big news with fans. They have added an additional five stops to their forthcoming Doom Trooping Over North America tour.

The tour, which will also feature Armored Saint and Prong, will now include concerts in Reno, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and a New Year's Eve concert in Tempe.

They will be kicking off the tour on October 1st in Sacramento, CA at the Ace of Spades and will be concluding with the Tempe show at The Marquee on December 31st. See the dates below:

Oct. 01 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Oct. 02 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

Oct. 04 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Oct. 05 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Oct. 07 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Oct. 08 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Oct. 12 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Oct. 13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Oct. 15 - Bowler, WI - Mohican North Star Gaming & Resort

Oct. 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Club Stage

Oct. 17 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

Oct. 18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

Oct. 19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Oct. 21 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Live Hotel & Casino

Oct. 22 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theater

Oct. 23 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

Oct. 24 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues

Oct. 26 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

Oct. 28 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

Oct. 29 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

Oct. 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

Oct. 31 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Nov. 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Nov. 04 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Nov. 05 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Nov. 06 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

Nov. 07 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Nov. 09 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

Nov. 10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

Nov. 11 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

Nov. 13 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino

Nov. 14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 15 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

Nov. 16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

Nov. 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Nov. 19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

Nov. 20 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

Nov. 21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Nov. 23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater

Nov. 24 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

Nov. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Nov. 27 - Denver, CO - Summit Theater

Nov. 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Dec. 27 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

Dec. 28 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Grand

Dec. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern

Dec. 30 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

Dec. 31 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

