Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Has Emergency Heart Surgery

Lynyrd Skynyrd legend Gary Rossington underwent emergency heart surgery last week and is at home recovering for the procedure, according to a social media post from the band.
The group took to Facebook on Friday (July 23rd) and shared the following, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary Rossington as he recovers from emergency heart surgery. Gary is home resting and recovering with his family at home. He wants everyone to know he is doing good and expects a full recovery.
"After this past year, the country being shut down and everything we have all been thru, The Rossington's encouraged the band to go perform in his absence. Music is a powerful healer! We all felt playing the shows and bringing the music to y'all was a better option than cancelling the performances.
"We wish Gary a speedy recovery and we will see the Skynyrd Nation very soon! Please do us a favor and say some prayers for the Rossington family and if you would like to leave him a (positive) message please do! He will look forward to reading them!" See the post, including video, here
