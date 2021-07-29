Whitesnake Announce Restless Heart 25th Anniversary Reissues

(hennemusic) Whitesnake will release a series of 25th anniversary reissues of their 1997 album, "Restless Heart", on October 29. The band's ninth studio set was originally intended to be singer David Coverdale's third solo record, but his record label pressured him to issue the project under the David Coverdale & Whitesnake moniker.

Originally launched with the lead single, "Too Many Tears", what became the band's first new studio album in eight years went on to reach the Top 10 in Sweden, Finland and Japan, a Top 40 set in Coverdale's native UK, yet was never released in the US.

The 2021 reissues are led by a 4CD/DVD Super Deluxe Edition, which features newly-remastered and remixed versions of the original album, along with unreleased demos and studio outtakes. The DVD includes music videos and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album with new interviews from Coverdale, while the set comes with a hardbound book filled with rare and unseen photos from the era.

A 2CD Deluxe Edition delivers the new remix plus the original album, newly remastered; a 2LP Deluxe Edition pressed on 180-gram silver vinyl features the newly remixed album; and, a single-disc version offers the newly-remixed album; in addition, all of the music will be available digitally through streaming services.

Whitesnake are previewing the 25th anniversary editions with a newly-released video for the track, "You're So Fine" (2021 Remix). Stream it here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Whitesnake Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour

Whitesnake Stream 'Give Me All Your Love' 2021 Remix

Whitesnake Share 'Whipping Boy Blues' 2021 Remix Video

Whitesnake Stream 'Lay Down Your Love' 2021 Remix

Whitesnake Share 'Slow An' Easy '2021 Remix

Whitesnake Share Blues Album Details and Release New Video

Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic 2020 In Review

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Ponders Retiring Next Year 2020 In Review

Whitesnake Stream 'Yours For The Asking' Video

News > Whitesnake