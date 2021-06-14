Carlos Santana Announces Blessings and Miracles Tour

Carlos Santana has announced that he will be returning to the road this fall for a North American tour that he will be calling the Blessings and Miracles Tour.
The legendary guitarist will be kicking off the trek on September 11th in Atlantic City, NJ at the Borgata Spa & Resort Event Center and will wrap things up on October 2nd in Durant, OK at the Choctaw Grand Theater.
The trek is in addition to Santana's return to Las Vegas for his residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas that will be resuming on August 25th. See the tour dates below:
Carlos Santana Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency Dates
