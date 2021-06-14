.

Carlos Santana Announces Blessings and Miracles Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 06-14-2021

Santana tour poster

Carlos Santana has announced that he will be returning to the road this fall for a North American tour that he will be calling the Blessings and Miracles Tour.

The legendary guitarist will be kicking off the trek on September 11th in Atlantic City, NJ at the Borgata Spa & Resort Event Center and will wrap things up on October 2nd in Durant, OK at the Choctaw Grand Theater.

The trek is in addition to Santana's return to Las Vegas for his residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas that will be resuming on August 25th. See the tour dates below:

Santana's Blessings and Miracles Tour North American Dates


9/11/21 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Spa & Resort - Event Center
9/12/21 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center
9/14/21 Richmond, VA Altria Theater
9/15/21 Wilmington, NC North Waterfront Park Amphitheatre
9/17/21 Orlando, FL Amway Center
9/19/21 Estero, FL Hertz Arena
9/21/21 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
9/22/21 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
9/24/21 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
9/25/21 Augusta, GA The James Brown Arena
9/26/21 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater
9/28/21 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
9/29/21 Franklin, TN First Bank Amphitheater
10/1/21 Tulsa, OK Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
10/2/21 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

