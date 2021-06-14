Carlos Santana Announces Blessings and Miracles Tour

Carlos Santana has announced that he will be returning to the road this fall for a North American tour that he will be calling the Blessings and Miracles Tour.

The legendary guitarist will be kicking off the trek on September 11th in Atlantic City, NJ at the Borgata Spa & Resort Event Center and will wrap things up on October 2nd in Durant, OK at the Choctaw Grand Theater.

The trek is in addition to Santana's return to Las Vegas for his residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas that will be resuming on August 25th. See the tour dates below:

Santana's Blessings and Miracles Tour North American Dates

9/11/21 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Spa & Resort - Event Center9/12/21 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center9/14/21 Richmond, VA Altria Theater9/15/21 Wilmington, NC North Waterfront Park Amphitheatre9/17/21 Orlando, FL Amway Center9/19/21 Estero, FL Hertz Arena9/21/21 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place9/22/21 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park9/24/21 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater9/25/21 Augusta, GA The James Brown Arena9/26/21 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater9/28/21 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium9/29/21 Franklin, TN First Bank Amphitheater10/1/21 Tulsa, OK Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort10/2/21 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

Related Stories

Carlos Santana Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency Dates

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album

Santana In The Studio For 'Abraxas' Anniversary

Journey's Neal Schon Reflects On Santana Experience

Santana Shares Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Santana Cancels Spring Las Vegas Residency Shows

Carlos Santana Cancels Euro Tour Over Coronavirus Concerns

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce Summer Tour

Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency

News > Santana



