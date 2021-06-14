Father Of Rush Legend Neil Peart Passes Away

Glen Peart, the father of late legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart died on Saturday, June 12th, after a battle with cancer, according of a social media post from Neil's sister Nancy Burkholder.

Nancy wrote, "On behalf of our Mother and all of our family members, The Peart Family would like to thank everyone for the expressions of sympathy for the passing of our very beloved Glen; husband, father, grandfather, & great grandfather.

"Thank you to Hospice Muskoka Andy's House staff for the wonderful care and facility. If anyone would like to donate to our charities in the Peart name, please see the links below.

"Thank you so much to everyone for your thoughts." See the post here.



Related Stories

The Polyphonic Spree Get Animated For Rush Classic

Primus Share New Rush A Tribute To Kings Tour Dates

Rush Classic Covered By The Polyphonic Spree

Anthrax's Benante and Friends Plot Rush Tribute EP, Share 'Subdivisions' Video

Rush In The Studio For 2112 Anniversary

Rush's Neil Peart 2021 Drumset Scholarship Details Announced

Rush Icon Neil Peart's Drums Used On Crown Lands' New Single

Rush In The Studio For 'Moving Pictures' 40th Anniversary

Rush's Alex Lifeson And Geddy Lee Eager To Work Together Again

News > Rush



