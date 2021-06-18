Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Knives' Video And Announce Album

Bullet For My Valentine have released a music video for their brand new single "Knives" and announced that they will be releasing their forthcoming self-titled album in October 22nd.

Vocalist and lead guitarist Matt Tuck had this to say about the direction of the new record, "This is the beginning of Bullet 2.0. It signifies where we are right now. The music is fresh, it's aggressive, it's more visceral and passionate than it's ever been."

Lead guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget shared, "I think it's the most ferocious side of Bullet For My Valentine that I've ever known," says . "It's time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can't wait to grimace on stage!"

Tuck added, "I wanted to come out guns blazing, f***ing middle fingers flying, and just go for the throat. I think this is a far more aggressive, intense part of Bullet For My Valentine.

"It's always been there. I've just never opened the floodgates on it. I want to take people's heads off in a metaphorical way." Watch the video below:

